Yes, You Actually Can Remove Freezer Burn From Ice Cream

Freezer burn is the unlikely enemy of ice cream lovers everywhere, forming when water evaporates and refreezes. This often occurs when ice cream is repeatedly taken out of the freezer to melt and then returned, or when temperatures fluctuate. If not properly sealed, moisture escapes, leaving frost or ice crystals behind. In simpler terms, ice cream exposed to dry, cool air begins to dehydrate, losing moisture and forming ice crystals. The result of freezer burn ends in your favorite Ben & Jerry's tub containing tiny icicles on top and a dull, stale taste. Let's face it: No one enjoys a stale treat, whether it's ice cream or a forgotten bag of chips.

To tackle freezer burn, simply cut or scrape off the affected areas with a spoon or knife. For future protection, place parchment paper on the newly scraped surface before resealing the container. This will help keep your ice cream fresh longer and prevent more ice from forming.

The handy parchment paper trick is helpful, but it's important to avoid common pitfalls. Forgetting to seal the container properly lets dry air in, while an overcrowded freezer can block vents, creating warm spots that cause ice cream to melt and refreeze. Leaving ice cream out on the counter also leads to melting and improper refreezing, resulting in freezer burn. To prevent this set your freezer to zero degrees Fahrenheit or lower, place your ice cream in the center for even cooling, and enjoy it before it has a chance to become freezer-burned.