Yes, You Actually Can Remove Freezer Burn From Ice Cream
Freezer burn is the unlikely enemy of ice cream lovers everywhere, forming when water evaporates and refreezes. This often occurs when ice cream is repeatedly taken out of the freezer to melt and then returned, or when temperatures fluctuate. If not properly sealed, moisture escapes, leaving frost or ice crystals behind. In simpler terms, ice cream exposed to dry, cool air begins to dehydrate, losing moisture and forming ice crystals. The result of freezer burn ends in your favorite Ben & Jerry's tub containing tiny icicles on top and a dull, stale taste. Let's face it: No one enjoys a stale treat, whether it's ice cream or a forgotten bag of chips.
To tackle freezer burn, simply cut or scrape off the affected areas with a spoon or knife. For future protection, place parchment paper on the newly scraped surface before resealing the container. This will help keep your ice cream fresh longer and prevent more ice from forming.
The handy parchment paper trick is helpful, but it's important to avoid common pitfalls. Forgetting to seal the container properly lets dry air in, while an overcrowded freezer can block vents, creating warm spots that cause ice cream to melt and refreeze. Leaving ice cream out on the counter also leads to melting and improper refreezing, resulting in freezer burn. To prevent this set your freezer to zero degrees Fahrenheit or lower, place your ice cream in the center for even cooling, and enjoy it before it has a chance to become freezer-burned.
A few tips and tricks to combat freezer burn.
Freezer burn may affect the taste and texture of your ice cream, but it's not likely to make you sick. Although freezer-burned ice cream will look and taste different, freezer burn has to do with moisture, not bacteria or other pathogens – making it safe to eat, though not quite as enjoyable. Another way to prevent future freezer burn is to store your ice cream upside down. Unconventional? Yes. Effective? Absolutely. This flip trick positions the surface of the ice cream tightly against the lid, minimizing exposure and reducing the chance of crystallization — just remember to be careful when taking it out of the freezer next time.
The ice cream tub isn't solely at fault for your ice cream melting, though. The items surrounding your ice cream play a role too. Overstuffing your freezer can hinder airflow, causing uneven temperatures. Try using up those delicious Trader Joe's frozen meals and the occasional frozen pantry item to improve circulation and prevent that unwanted icy buildup from forming in your freezer.
If freezer burn ruins your ice cream craving, give it a makeover. Toss it in a blender for a thick, creamy milkshake or mix in some berries for a refreshing smoothie. Whether you stick with ice cream or revamp your frozen treat, try these hacks to combat future freezer burn — the ultimate foe for frozen dessert fans everywhere.