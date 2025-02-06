How A Game Of Dice Transformed An Oklahoma Steakhouse

Cattlemen's Steakhouse, Oklahoma City's oldest continuously operated restaurant, has a history as wild as the West. It was first opened in the Stockyards City area during 1910 and went on to survive the Prohibition Era and both World Wars. However, in 1945, the restaurant experienced a dramatic change in ownership when veteran Gene Wade bet all his money on a dice roll against Cattlemen's owner Hank Frey.

As Cattlemen's current director of operations David Egan said in an interview, this was not a sensible bet for Wade to make. Aside from the small chance of him rolling a hard six (which means two threes) to win the bet, Wade knew nothing about the restaurant business or Cattlemen's itself. However, against all the odds, Wade did manage to roll a hard six. True to his word, Frey handed over the keys; Wade was now the owner of Cattlemen's.

When Wade took over Cattlemen's, it was a modest, quiet place, with space for between 40 and 50 guests. Over the approximately 45 years he owned the business, Wade steadily expanded, taking over nearby buildings and spaces whenever they came free. It is partly thanks to his hard work and ingenuity that Cattlemen's Steakhouse now boasts multiple rooms (including a banquet hall that can seat 170 people) and is perennially busy.