The Classic New York Steakhouse That's The Oldest In The Country
People know that New York City is understood to be the place to find the best pizza in the world, but we bet you didn't know that they have a long-standing, historic relationship with steak, too. Established in 1868, The Old Homestead Steakhouse has been part of the NYC food scene longer than any other steakhouse in the country. Located in what is known as the "Meatpacking District" of Manhattan, The Old Homestead Steakhouse is easily spotted by the neon "STEAK HOUSE" sign and the massive cow statue on the front of the building.
Surrounded by a number of other restaurants, stores, coffee shops, and more, this classic restaurant has truly watched NYC grow over the years it's spent on 9th Ave. Trendy clubs and coffee shops line the streets of the Meatpacking District, and The Old Homestead Steakhouse is one location that has managed to stand the test of time. Before the internet, when print media and word of mouth were king, the restaurant cultivated a reputation that would last for many decades. When you want only the highest quality cuts of beef, just look for The Old Homestead Steakhouse to experience what is traditionally some of the city's best-prepared steaks.
A steakhouse system that works
Since its opening, The Old Homestead Steakhouse has been known for the massive steaks it serves. In modern times, it is also known for charging higher prices to match its large, "Texas-sized" steaks. By the time 2003 rolled around, the owners decided to open a second location in Atlantic City. Sticking to the traditional style of the Manhattan location, these folks have had a system that has worked since the very beginning — and aren't planning to change.
Despite the constant fight between restaurants and landlords in NYC, which has resulted in the closure of favorite restaurants, The Old Homestead Steakhouse has continued to serve some of the best steaks you can find. If you ever find yourself walking down the cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District, you can enjoy a piece of this country's history while ordering a steak that is guaranteed to satisfy. There's a reason that The Old Homestead Steakhouse has managed to remain one of the longest continually running steakhouses in the country, and diners understand it after only one visit.