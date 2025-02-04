What Exactly Is An Aldi 'Golden Ticket'?

As loyal shoppers are well aware, it's generally quite rare to receive special coupons or promotions at Aldi, as the chain prefers to keep its prices low across the board, rather than in specific instances. This is why when Aldi diehards (Aldi is #7 on the list of America's favorite grocery stores) first hear about the golden tickets, a sense of intrigue begins to grow. However, what they soon find out is that if they're already shopping at a local Aldi store, it's unlikely they'll get their hands on one – the discount grocery store only hands out golden tickets to the first 100 customers at grand opening events.

In practice, the golden ticket promotion grants gift cards to the initial 100 customers to the store. The customers are first given a card that confirms they were one of the first 100 in line. When they enter the store, the card is exchanged for a gift card. As for the value of each card, a random draw dictates whether you are one of the 70 customers who receives a $10 gift card, the 20 who get a $25 gift card, or the 10 lucky golden ticket holders who are given a $100 gift card.