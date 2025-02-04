Don't Throw Out Empty Tic Tac Containers - Do This Instead
Let's face it -– your spice cabinet is probably a mishmash of broken bottle caps, half-used jars, and onion powders that expired two years ago. Organizing your spices can be an arduous and teary-eyed task (thanks to that onion powder), and unless you have that beautiful Lenox Spice Village that most people only dream of, you probably want to keep those spices out of sight. If you're searching for a way to declutter your spice cabinet and reduce your impact on the planet at the same time, try turning those empty Tic Tac containers into the spice collection of your dreams.
To the dedicated fans who never leave the house without a pack of Tic Tacs in their pocket, this hack is going to give you an excuse to hang on to all of those empty containers. Whether you go for the classic Freshmint and Fruit Adventure flavors or the more daring Coca-Cola flavor, all Tic Tac containers are made from a sturdy plastic known as polyethylene terephthalate. The little packs are technically recyclable (which is always a viable option), but you could give the containers a second life by organizing those old, boring spice containers into a fully customized, upcycled spice collection.
Tic Tac containers make storing your spices even easier
Begin by giving your empty Tic Tac containers a thorough wash in soap and hot water, gently scrubbing the remaining Tic Tac residue from the inside since nobody wants mint-flavored garlic powder. Peel the label from the outside of the container with the help of soapy water or a splash of cooking oil to loosen the adhesive. Once the container dries, you're free to embellish as you see fit. Try wrapping the plastic in your favorite washi tape or break out that label maker to print decorative spice labels. When you're ready to transfer the spices, pour the powder from its original jar into the Tic Tac container with a funnel.
The compact size of the Tic Tac packs means that not only will your spices look neat in the spice cabinet, but the tiny containers are also perfect for taking on the go. Grab a few containers for your next camping trip to make that camping food a little easier to swallow, bring a handful on your next picnic to zest up that egg salad, or keep a Tic Tac salt container in your purse for those unexpected McDonald's French fry stops. Your overstuffed spice cabinet, and the environment, will thank you!