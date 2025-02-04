Don't Throw Out Empty Tic Tac Containers - Do This Instead

Let's face it -– your spice cabinet is probably a mishmash of broken bottle caps, half-used jars, and onion powders that expired two years ago. Organizing your spices can be an arduous and teary-eyed task (thanks to that onion powder), and unless you have that beautiful Lenox Spice Village that most people only dream of, you probably want to keep those spices out of sight. If you're searching for a way to declutter your spice cabinet and reduce your impact on the planet at the same time, try turning those empty Tic Tac containers into the spice collection of your dreams.

To the dedicated fans who never leave the house without a pack of Tic Tacs in their pocket, this hack is going to give you an excuse to hang on to all of those empty containers. Whether you go for the classic Freshmint and Fruit Adventure flavors or the more daring Coca-Cola flavor, all Tic Tac containers are made from a sturdy plastic known as polyethylene terephthalate. The little packs are technically recyclable (which is always a viable option), but you could give the containers a second life by organizing those old, boring spice containers into a fully customized, upcycled spice collection.