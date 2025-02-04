Here's The Scoop On The Oldest Ice Cream Company In America

In recent years, Bassetts Ice Cream has gone beyond Philadelphia to reach an international market. While the company remains firmly rooted in the Reading Terminal Market, its products are now available in China, South Korea, and, as of 2020, Taiwan. Considered a luxury treat abroad, Bassetts has found success by highlighting its high-quality ingredients and focusing on new flavors for these global markets. (That being said, the company has yet to release sweet corn ice cream, a style that's extremely popular in South Korea.)

Selling products abroad has not always been easy. During the pandemic, the company's Chinese partners suffered a significant drop in sales and were forced to pivot from selling ice cream in parlors to selling it via grocery stores and online. The pandemic also made it difficult to ship Bassetts Ice Cream products to China, Taiwan, and South Korea. However, Bassetts found a way to make it work and this successful global expansion is another testament to the company's ability to adapt to changing times and markets.

Thanks to this expansion, more people than ever before can now enjoy Bassetts Ice Cream's products. Whether they are served in Philadelphia or halfway around the world, these products continue to prove that great ice cream, and a great story, never go out of style.