Upgrade Your Next Dirty Martini With A Genius Ice Cube Hack
There's nothing better than enjoying an elaborate cocktail with a built-in snack. A Bloody Mary may be the most well-known for post-drink snack options (celery sticks, bacon, shrimp, the list goes on), but any good dirty martini lover will tell you just how versatile those "dirty" options really are. The ingredients in a traditional dirty martini are gin, olive brine, a splash of vermouth, and a garnish of two or three olives. But if you're looking to make things even filthier, you're going to love these red pepper-stuffed olive ice cubes. Dry martini purists and anyone who believes there's such a thing as a martini that's "too dirty," look away now.
@milkkarten
shout out to disco cubes for the idea 🫡🫒 #martini #olives #cocktail
The idea comes from TikTok user @milkkarten. To try out the viral hack, just take a handful of Castelvetrano olives (arguably the best olives for martinis) and stuff them with small slivers of red pepper. Then grab an ice cube mold, maybe with a fun design like @milkkarten's hexagons, and place the olives at the bottom. Pour a mixture of olive brine and water into the mold, pop them in the freezer for a few hours, and you're ready to convert that dirty martini into a filthy one.
Why these ice cubes won't ruin your martini
When it comes to a martini (dirty or otherwise), ice cubes are typically a hard pass. The drink is served in a chilled glass, and most bartenders even make their martinis stirred, not shaken, because shaken ice melts and can dilute the drink beyond the point of recognition. When making these red pepper-stuffed olive ice cubes, you'll want to use a mixture of olive brine and water. A balance between the two liquids ensures that the martini doesn't deteriorate into a watery mess, but the cubes will still freeze thoroughly.
As the ice cube melts in the martini, you're left with an even filthier, brinier taste than before — plus you've got a crunchy little snack, prime for the taking! If red peppers aren't your thing, you could always try freezing some blue cheese or garlic-stuffed olives. Or, if you're making use of the ingredients already in your kitchen, try sprinkling some red pepper flakes onto the cubes before freezing for an extra burst of flavor. Just remember to dedicate a specific ice cube mold for your briny inventions, since the taste can linger.