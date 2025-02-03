Upgrade Your Next Dirty Martini With A Genius Ice Cube Hack

There's nothing better than enjoying an elaborate cocktail with a built-in snack. A Bloody Mary may be the most well-known for post-drink snack options (celery sticks, bacon, shrimp, the list goes on), but any good dirty martini lover will tell you just how versatile those "dirty" options really are. The ingredients in a traditional dirty martini are gin, olive brine, a splash of vermouth, and a garnish of two or three olives. But if you're looking to make things even filthier, you're going to love these red pepper-stuffed olive ice cubes. Dry martini purists and anyone who believes there's such a thing as a martini that's "too dirty," look away now.

The idea comes from TikTok user @milkkarten. To try out the viral hack, just take a handful of Castelvetrano olives (arguably the best olives for martinis) and stuff them with small slivers of red pepper. Then grab an ice cube mold, maybe with a fun design like @milkkarten's hexagons, and place the olives at the bottom. Pour a mixture of olive brine and water into the mold, pop them in the freezer for a few hours, and you're ready to convert that dirty martini into a filthy one.