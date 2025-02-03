Here's How To Properly Peel Pearl Onions

Ready to transform your onion game? Here are the super simple, juicy details. Start by trimming off the root end of each pearl onion — not the stem end, just the root. This step is key because it helps the skin loosen during blanching. Bring a pot of water to a boil, then drop your trimmed onions in for about two minutes. You'll notice the skins start to pucker, signaling that they're ready for action. Drain the onions and immediately plunge them into an ice bath. The cold water shocks them, stopping the cooking process and further loosening the skins.

Once cooled, grab each onion by the untrimmed stem end and give it a gentle squeeze — the onion will pop right out of its skin, leaving you with a smooth, ready-to-cook pearl. Easy, right? Whether you're prepping for a savory creamed pearl onion dish or tossing them into a stew, this method will save you time, frustration, and maybe even your love of onions. Go on, show those pearl onions who's boss.