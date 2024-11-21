Does Vinegar Really Make Peeling Hard Boiled Eggs Easier?

Of all the different ways eggs can be prepared (scrambled, over easy, poached, etc.), hard-boiled is arguably the most underappreciated mode of preparation. You aren't as likely to see them on the breakfast table as often as you might find omelets, eggs benedict, or even coddled eggs. Granted, the bags of pre-boiled eggs sold in grocery stores usually bring to mind quick, healthy, high-protein snacks rather than a substantial, warm breakfast meal. However, hard-boiled eggs are quite versatile when used as the base for a creamy egg salad or as deviled eggs — a classic party snack. The dreaded preparation is the only thing keeping you from all the variety of ways to use hard-boiled eggs.

And yet, there are a surprising number of complications to keep in mind when making hard-boiled eggs: Whether to start them in cold water or boiling water, avoiding the unsightly green ring around the yolks, and the trying task of peeling your hard-boiled eggs without the shells sticking and tearing up the delicate egg white. Apparently, if you want to make the shells softer and easier to peel, you can add things like salt, baking powder, or vinegar to the water. But do any of these hacks really work? I tested a few out and discovered that vinegar was the best addition for smooth, easy-peel eggs.