Martha Stewart's Super Bowl Snack Is Almost Too Easy To Make

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the year's biggest food holidays — in fact, some claim it's second only to Thanksgiving. With that in mind, anyone hosting a game day get-together may feel pressured to go all-out on a big spread of homemade hot wings and Buffalo chicken dip or maybe a few less-standard snacks like karaage chicken, Korean-style sausage bread, and elotes casserole.

If your time and budget don't permit such extravagance, though, would you dare serve up something as bare-bones as popcorn? Well, you might if the recipe is sanctioned by the great domestic diva Martha Stewart, herself. Among the flavors in her repertoire is one for zingy, zesty chili lime corn.

To make it, mix rounded teaspoons of chili powder and cumin then stir in ½ teaspoon of coarse salt. Zest and juice a lime then add both elements to the seasoning mix. This makes enough to flavor four quarts of popcorn. While Stewart pops her corn on the stove, you could use the same flavoring mix for microwave popcorn, as well. You may want to cut back on the salt a bit, though, if you find that your preferred brand is already salty enough for your liking.