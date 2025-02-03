Martha Stewart's Super Bowl Snack Is Almost Too Easy To Make
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the year's biggest food holidays — in fact, some claim it's second only to Thanksgiving. With that in mind, anyone hosting a game day get-together may feel pressured to go all-out on a big spread of homemade hot wings and Buffalo chicken dip or maybe a few less-standard snacks like karaage chicken, Korean-style sausage bread, and elotes casserole.
If your time and budget don't permit such extravagance, though, would you dare serve up something as bare-bones as popcorn? Well, you might if the recipe is sanctioned by the great domestic diva Martha Stewart, herself. Among the flavors in her repertoire is one for zingy, zesty chili lime corn.
To make it, mix rounded teaspoons of chili powder and cumin then stir in ½ teaspoon of coarse salt. Zest and juice a lime then add both elements to the seasoning mix. This makes enough to flavor four quarts of popcorn. While Stewart pops her corn on the stove, you could use the same flavoring mix for microwave popcorn, as well. You may want to cut back on the salt a bit, though, if you find that your preferred brand is already salty enough for your liking.
You could make an entire buffet of flavored popcorn varieties
While one bowl of flavored popcorn is good, multiple varieties can make for a popcorn buffet. Martha Stewart likes to mix 1 part fresh rosemary with 3 parts grated pecorino romano cheese for an upscale version of cheese popcorn that won't dye your fingers orange. For something more colorful, however, she might mix smoked paprika with salt.
If you're popping corn the old-fashioned way a la Stewart, all you need to do is swap out the oil for bacon grease for an instant flavor boost that'll penetrate every kernel. If you make microwave popcorn, you can still dress it up by adding parmesan cheese and chili powder to the butter. You could also add lemon juice like they do on TikTok or turn popcorn into a game-day dessert by combining it with corn syrup and Jell-O mix and then drizzling it with white chocolate. While our candy-coated popcorn recipe is Halloween themed, you could easily swap out the orange Jell-O for lime and use football-shaped sprinkles in place of candy corn and spooky eyeballs.