Upgrade Your Next Burrata Experience With Shaved Frozen Tomato

While this is a fast and simple dish, it's a good idea to freeze your tomato for at least eight hours before you begin. This makes it firmer for easy shaving. When grating the frozen tomato, use a coarse grater or microplane depending on how fine you want it.

Alternatively, you can give your hands a rest and use a stand mixer with a shave ice attachment. Once you've blended your fresh tomatoes, freeze them in ice mold cups for at least 12 hours before using the attachment to shave them over the cheese. Either way, your frozen shaved tomato burrata will look super-fancy, and taste seriously good. Just make sure to serve the dish immediately after you've added the tomato, as it will start to melt quickly.

To experience the best flavor and texture for your burrata, let it sit out for about an hour before serving. Eating it at room temperature will give you the buttery taste and soft interior this cheese is known for. Get creative and serve your salad with fragrant fresh basil, or dress it with bright lemon zest. Alternatively, spoon the burrata on some toasted baguettes or crackers, or top it with crumbled spicy chips for a crunchy contrast. Or, since you can also freeze and grate watermelon, go in a different direction entirely by switching up the fruit.