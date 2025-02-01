John Cena's Go-To McDonald's Order Includes An Unpopular Choice
John Cena is one of the biggest stars the WWE has ever known, at least in the clout sense. Physically, he's fairly imposing, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 251 pounds. However, he is no André the Giant. (Nor does he have André the Giant's incredible ability to drink more than 100 beers in a night.) In recent years, Cena has stepped away from wrestling to concentrate on his movie career. In July 2024, however, he announced that in 2025, he'd be spending one last year as a full-time wrestler. In addition to his comeback, Cena is also helping McDonald's promote its new McValue menu, one of several big changes we will see from McDonald's during 2025. While some people may be surprised to see such a muscular dude representing the golden arches, the real shocker is how Cena eats his McNuggets: without sauce.
In October 2024, Cena spoke with social media star Kai Cenat and disclosed that when he was on the road, he often ordered from McDonald's dollar menu. When speaking to Cenat, Cena shared that he usually ordered two six-piece orders of nuggets, but oddly enough, he'd always pass on the dips. As he explained in a January 2025 interview with Parade, "I am an every second counts sort of guy and I don't do any sauce with the McNuggets." Talk about a curveball.
John Cena has a few favorite McDonald's items
John Cena may be enough of a McNuggets fan to eat them naked, but they're not the only McDonald's food he likes. In his traveling days, Cena's dollar menu order didn't only consist of McNuggets but also a pair of double cheeseburgers. He also likes to innovate with McDonald's offerings; on Kai Cenat's show, Cena tried a Chicken Big Mac but thought it needed an upgrade. (After trying the Chicken Big Mac, we agree it's not as good as the original.) Cena proposed ordering it along with a regular Big Mac then combining the two to create what he named a "Chief" thanks to its combination of chicken and beef.
While neither Big Mac is on McDonald's value menu, there's one way you could make a McChief (or McCena) on the cheap. If you purchase either item at full price, depending on whether you go for chicken or beef, you could add a cheeseburger or a McChicken for just a buck. This will give you all the ingredients you need to make Cena's invention. Order a few naked McNuggets to have on the side, and you'll soon be enjoying the WWE legend's dream meal.