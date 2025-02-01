John Cena's Go-To McDonald's Order Includes An Unpopular Choice

John Cena is one of the biggest stars the WWE has ever known, at least in the clout sense. Physically, he's fairly imposing, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 251 pounds. However, he is no André the Giant. (Nor does he have André the Giant's incredible ability to drink more than 100 beers in a night.) In recent years, Cena has stepped away from wrestling to concentrate on his movie career. In July 2024, however, he announced that in 2025, he'd be spending one last year as a full-time wrestler. In addition to his comeback, Cena is also helping McDonald's promote its new McValue menu, one of several big changes we will see from McDonald's during 2025. While some people may be surprised to see such a muscular dude representing the golden arches, the real shocker is how Cena eats his McNuggets: without sauce.

In October 2024, Cena spoke with social media star Kai Cenat and disclosed that when he was on the road, he often ordered from McDonald's dollar menu. When speaking to Cenat, Cena shared that he usually ordered two six-piece orders of nuggets, but oddly enough, he'd always pass on the dips. As he explained in a January 2025 interview with Parade, "I am an every second counts sort of guy and I don't do any sauce with the McNuggets." Talk about a curveball.