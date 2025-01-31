The Inexpensive Steak Cut That's Tender Enough For An Impressive Dinner

I am always on the lookout for the next best steak. Don't get me wrong, I don't want to be confused for a steak elitist — someone who only eats porterhouses and t-bones. Steaks of all shapes and sizes are welcome to grace my tummy. That said, sometimes I want to treat myself to the filet mignons of the world without paying an arm and leg. Enter the shoulder petite tender.

Side-step those steak dinners with high price tags because the shoulder petite tender is an affordable cut that's just as tender and flavorful as pricier options. It's kind of rare to find in stores, so you may have to look around a bit. If you have dinner guests, the petite tender is the perfect way to impress them without going broke. This cut of beef is also known as the "teres major," and it works well on the grill, roasted, and even pan-seared. It is definitely capable of delivering that melt-in-your-mouth experience that feels gourmet without the accompanying buyer's regret. Here's how you can make this budget-friendly steak the star of your next meal.