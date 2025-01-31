The Inexpensive Steak Cut That's Tender Enough For An Impressive Dinner
I am always on the lookout for the next best steak. Don't get me wrong, I don't want to be confused for a steak elitist — someone who only eats porterhouses and t-bones. Steaks of all shapes and sizes are welcome to grace my tummy. That said, sometimes I want to treat myself to the filet mignons of the world without paying an arm and leg. Enter the shoulder petite tender.
Side-step those steak dinners with high price tags because the shoulder petite tender is an affordable cut that's just as tender and flavorful as pricier options. It's kind of rare to find in stores, so you may have to look around a bit. If you have dinner guests, the petite tender is the perfect way to impress them without going broke. This cut of beef is also known as the "teres major," and it works well on the grill, roasted, and even pan-seared. It is definitely capable of delivering that melt-in-your-mouth experience that feels gourmet without the accompanying buyer's regret. Here's how you can make this budget-friendly steak the star of your next meal.
What makes the shoulder petite tender special?
The shoulder petite tender lives up to its name: it's both petite and incredibly tender. This cut comes from the cow's shoulder, a section known for working hard, but the petite tender itself is located in a part of the muscle that doesn't get much action. As a result, it's naturally tender and full of flavor, offering a texture that rivals more expensive cuts like filet mignon.
The shoulder petite tender looks like a pork tenderloin and typically weighs less than a pound, so it's perfect for a cozy dinner for two or as an addition to a larger meal. The flavor is robust and beefy, yet it also works really well with marinades, so feel free to customize it to suit your taste. You can get fancy and serve it alongside pesto or chimichurri, but it is equally delicious with a simple herb butter or sliced thin into a steak salad. It's pretty versatile, and you'll be impressed by the flavor-price ratio (yes, I made this metric up, but it makes sense to me).
How to cook the shoulder petite tender like a pro
Cooking the shoulder petite tender is super simple. Start by trimming any silver skin away from the cut to ensure even cooking and a smooth texture. For a classic preparation, season it generously with salt and pepper, then sear it in a hot skillet for a few minutes on each side until you get a beautiful crust. Transfer it to the oven and roast it at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until the internal temperature reaches your preferred doneness (about 135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare).
If you prefer grilled steak the petite tender shines here, too. Marinate it in your favorite blend, then grill it over medium-high heat, flipping occasionally, until it's cooked to perfection. After cooking, let the steak rest for a few minutes to lock in the juices before slicing. The result is a tender, flavorful steak that tastes far more expensive than it actually is — perfect for wowing your dinner guests or enjoying a special night at home.