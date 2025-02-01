The Complex History Behind Colombia's Love For Coffee

Colombia may not produce the most coffee in the world, but it's certainly one of the most famous coffee-producing countries. For Colombians, this beverage is an unofficial symbol of national identity and a great source of pride. But, this wasn't always the case. In fact, coffee wasn't introduced to the area which would become Colombia until the 1700s, and it didn't become widely consumed until a century later. This is because Colombians already had a drink of choice: traditional hot chocolate. Even once coffee gained popularity, many opposed it and saw it as a sign of societal decline. So, how did coffee become intrinsically tied to Colombian culture? The story is more complex than you'd think.

Thought to have originated in Ethiopia , coffee came to Colombia in the bags of Jesuit monks. During the 18th century, people planted the crop in small quantities, brewing its beans as medicine for digestive issues. However, no one really drank coffee for pleasure, nor did they think it could be used as a cash crop. This slowly started to change, and a national market grew. In 1835, Colombia began exporting coffee internationally, officially starting an industry that continues to significantly contribute to the country's economy today. This change happened in part thanks to priests, businessmen, and rich people who emulated European culture, but not everyone was happy about it.