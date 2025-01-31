In the States, we grow up being taught that milk is an important source of vitamin D. From infancy into adulthood, most of us have considered it to be a nutritious drink. Imagine my surprise when I found out it was all a lie! Okay, it is actually a healthy drink — but it's also fortified with vitamin D.

That's right — milk doesn't naturally contain this vital nutrient. Adding vitamin D to milk was part of a public health campaign in the 1930s, a time when the United States faced a growing crisis. Children were developing rickets (a bone disease caused by vitamin D deficiency) in alarming numbers. This was due to poor diets and reduced exposure to sunlight as industrialization shifted lifestyles indoors.

Public health officials decided that a simple solution would be to fortify milk, a product you could find in nearly every household. People drank it alone, added it to breakfast cereals, mixed it with coffee, and consumed it in a variety of other ways. Milk became the delivery system for this essential nutrient, dramatically reducing rickets cases nationwide.

The choice wasn't just some random idea — it was calculated. Milk was affordable, widely consumed, and already considered nutritious. It was an ingenious strategy to combine this move with education campaigns, effectively reshaping public health. The project both addressed a nutritional deficiency and set a precedent for food fortification programs worldwide. Nowadays, milk's reputation as a source of vitamin D is so ingrained in our culture that many assume it's natural.