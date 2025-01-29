How To Get A Darker Egg Wash On Homemade Pie

To achieve a darker egg wash, it's all about what you mix with the egg. Traditional egg wash calls for one egg whisked with two tablespoons of water, but for a deeper color, try using less water or substituting it with milk or cream. Milk gives the crust a slightly softer glow, while cream adds richness and an even darker finish. For the boldest look, you can even use just the egg yolk, as it has more pigment than the whites.

Another key tip is applying multiple light layers instead of one thick coat. Brush on the first layer, let it dry for a few minutes in the fridge, and apply a second for extra depth. Just don't overdo it — too much egg wash can cause pooling and uneven browning.

And if you're feeling adventurous, pair your pie with unexpected flavors like the savory notes of a French dip-inspired recipe using canned biscuits, or go rustic with a galette. No matter what you bake, a glossy, golden crust is the ultimate finishing touch that will make your creation irresistible to both the eyes and the taste buds.