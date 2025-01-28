The Cooking Method To Turn To For Better Hot Dogs

Hot dogs and buns have a long history as a duo, and while some recipes do separate them, the two are forever linked in our minds (and stomachs). Making the perfect hot dog usually involves grilling in summer, or popping the sausages in the microwave for a truly quick bite. But, there is another way to cook hot dogs, and it's actually one of the best: You can cook them on the griddle.

If you think about it, cooking your hot dogs on the griddle (or in a cast-iron skillet) increases the touchpoints. This means the skin of the dogs comes into contact with the cooking surface more than it does when grilling. This gives the meat a delicious char and allows you to turn the sausages so that each side gets some sear marks. (You can actually cut your hot dogs in half so that both the outside and the inside hit that hot griddle surface.) Another reason the griddle is great for hot dogs is that, because the sausages aren't coming into direct contact with any actual flames, it's a lot harder to burn them.