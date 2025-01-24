Bread Chicken Tenders With A Breakfast Staple For A Sweet And Savory Twist
Chicken tenders are undeniably one of America's favorite foods and for good reason — they're delicious, crunchy, and convenient. A staple during night outs, a crowd favorite during sports games, and an easy lunch hack when you have nothing to eat. Some might even confuse it with its sibling, the chicken nugget, and rightfully so because they are so similar. However, tenders have a special place in everyone's hearts (probably why so many fast food chains compete for the best chicken tender).
One of the best things about chicken tenders is their crunchy breading. Popular chicken tender breadings include panko crumb or bread crumb, but people can get creative (so much so that even Doritos has entered the chicken tender breading chat). However, if you want to play around with different textures and flavors, then try this clever hack: instead of bread crumbs, make your chicken tender breading using your favorite cereal.
The perfect combination of sweet and savory
Using cereal as your outer breading adds a layer of sweetness and texture a typical breading wouldn't, which means your outer layer is going to be just as crunchy only a bit lighter on the palate. One example of a cereal coating would be Captain Crunch. For the foodie adventurers out there, don't let the sweetness deter you from trying this — the sweetness adds a surprisingly delicate tone to chicken tenders.
The blend of sweet and savory is a nice symphony of flavors. However, the sweetness can be off-putting for some. If you're not a fan of sweetness in your chicken tenders, opt for a milder, more neutral flavor like cornflakes. Cornflakes are a great substitute for chicken tender breading because this type of cereal gives such a satisfying texture without impacting the flavor too much. The great thing about being creative with cereal is the versatility. You can try different ones until you find your favorite combination. Once you do, you may never cook chicken tenders the same way again.