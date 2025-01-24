Bread Chicken Tenders With A Breakfast Staple For A Sweet And Savory Twist

Chicken tenders are undeniably one of America's favorite foods and for good reason — they're delicious, crunchy, and convenient. A staple during night outs, a crowd favorite during sports games, and an easy lunch hack when you have nothing to eat. Some might even confuse it with its sibling, the chicken nugget, and rightfully so because they are so similar. However, tenders have a special place in everyone's hearts (probably why so many fast food chains compete for the best chicken tender).

One of the best things about chicken tenders is their crunchy breading. Popular chicken tender breadings include panko crumb or bread crumb, but people can get creative (so much so that even Doritos has entered the chicken tender breading chat). However, if you want to play around with different textures and flavors, then try this clever hack: instead of bread crumbs, make your chicken tender breading using your favorite cereal.