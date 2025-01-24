What Actually Happens When You Freeze Cheese?

Freezing cheese might come to mind after you've gone a little overboard with your cheese plate or charcuterie board, and half of it ends up back in your fridge. After all, freezing food is usually a great hack for keeping it fresher for longer, and cheese is one of the groceries you're most likely to waste. But can you freeze cheese? Well, the short answer is, yes – but depending on which type you're throwing in, it may affect its texture and taste.

When cheese is frozen, its moisture will turn into ice crystals, which will be released in the form of water once it's thawed. This will create a drier and crumblier cheese, which is why any softer or creamier types will be greatly affected. However, you can reduce the size of the ice crystals in some types of the dairy product by freezing your cheese in smaller pieces or grated rather than in big blocks.

Freezing cheese will mainly change its texture, although the taste can also be impacted. Also, it's worth remembering that cheeses which are aged will not naturally develop any more flavors once frozen, as it will stop those natural processes. So avoid freezing any cheeses which tend to develop more complex flavors over time. In general, it's best to freeze cheeses that will be melted onto dishes later, rather than ones that would be eaten fresh.