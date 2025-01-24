What Actually Happens When You Freeze Cheese?
Freezing cheese might come to mind after you've gone a little overboard with your cheese plate or charcuterie board, and half of it ends up back in your fridge. After all, freezing food is usually a great hack for keeping it fresher for longer, and cheese is one of the groceries you're most likely to waste. But can you freeze cheese? Well, the short answer is, yes – but depending on which type you're throwing in, it may affect its texture and taste.
When cheese is frozen, its moisture will turn into ice crystals, which will be released in the form of water once it's thawed. This will create a drier and crumblier cheese, which is why any softer or creamier types will be greatly affected. However, you can reduce the size of the ice crystals in some types of the dairy product by freezing your cheese in smaller pieces or grated rather than in big blocks.
Freezing cheese will mainly change its texture, although the taste can also be impacted. Also, it's worth remembering that cheeses which are aged will not naturally develop any more flavors once frozen, as it will stop those natural processes. So avoid freezing any cheeses which tend to develop more complex flavors over time. In general, it's best to freeze cheeses that will be melted onto dishes later, rather than ones that would be eaten fresh.
Some cheeses freeze better than others
Hard and semi-hard cheeses like Swiss, Colby, or provolone will freeze best when it comes to texture. These cheeses tend to have less moisture and more fat, which is why they freeze better, although they will still be drier once thawed. Some semi-soft cheeses like mozzarella or goat cheese are also suitable for freezing. Grated hard cheeses like parmesan can also be frozen. But since parmesan can last several months in the fridge if stored correctly, you might prefer to keep it out of your freezer if possible.
Cheeses that don't belong in your freezer are any fresh curd cheeses, like ricotta or cottage cheese, since they contain a lot of moisture. Any soft cheeses similar to Camembert or brie will also be affected texture-wise, and should be kept in your fridge. Similarly, artisanal cheese with delicate flavors won't freeze well, so make sure to buy only how much you'll eat fresh. While blue cheese technically can be frozen, this can damage the molds, and impact the flavor. So whether you're a fan of Gorgonzola, Roquefort, or Stilton, it's best not to store blue cheese in the freezer.
If you're set on freezing your cheese, use an airtight bag or container to avoid freezer burn. Separate any slices with parchment paper so they don't stick together. And always thaw cheese in your fridge, so that there's no sudden temperature changes. But since freezing your cheese isn't always ideal, this might just be a sign to eat more of it while it's fresh.