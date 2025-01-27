What's The Actual Difference Between Cultured And Regular Butter?

Like many basic ingredients, butter comes in many different varieties. One type you've likely seen mentioned is cultured butter, a particularly interesting variation. The cream it's made from has been treated with cultures and allowed to ferment before being churned into its final product. That gives the final result some acidity, which you can detect in its final flavor. Some people describe it as cheesy or tangy, but the one thing that people do agree on is that it's more intense in flavor than regular butter.

If you're interested in buying some for your own cooking purposes, it's relatively easy to get, as it's frequently sold in most grocery stores. Just be sure to check the label. And though there's no standard amount of butterfat required in cultured butter, it usually ends up on the higher side, typically around 82% butterfat. Higher butterfat kinds of butter tend to put them (and therefore cultured butter) in a premium tier of products.