What Proof Is Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Whiskey?

When it comes to hard liquor, the name of the game is its proof. Proof is a way to describe the strength of a bottle of alcohol. Calculating proof is easy, simply double the alcohol by volume (ABV) of the liquor in question. So, if you have a whiskey that's 50% ABV, that means it's 100 proof. Jack Daniel's flagship whiskey, known as Old No. 7 or simply Black Label, is 80 proof which is on the lower end for whiskey. But Jack Daniel's stronger bottles are nothing to scoff at.

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof Whiskey blows many other whiskeys out of the water, as its proof falls anywhere between 125 and 140, meaning the drink is roughly 60% to 70% alcohol. Considering that a proof of 120 and above is considered to be quite high, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof Whiskey easily lands in the high proof whiskey category. But most whiskeys have a consistent proof point, so why does this single barrel whiskey have a range?