What Exactly Does 'Expo' Mean In Restaurants?

Due to the demanding nature of the role, the expediter is often a chef or sous chef, though in smaller operations, the position might go to the line cook stationed closest to where tickets are printed and food is handed off to servers. A great example of an expediter in action is Gordon Ramsay in his Hell's Kitchen show. While he acts as head chef, he's also checking dishes, keeping staff on schedule, and ensuring that perfect plates leave the kitchen.

Another primary responsibility of an expediter is to call out tickets on the rail. Once the ticket for an order is printed, the expo will shout out directions to the kitchen. Then, they'll hang the ticket from the rail, which is literally a mounted strip used to keep the papers organized. This is how they can easily tell what needs to be started or finished next.

The expediter will ensure that the dish is perfectly plated, correctly modified (if necessary), properly garnished, and free of any sauce splatters or crumbs. Once satisfied, they'll pull the ticket down from the rail and place it next to the finished food in the pass, otherwise known as the open window where plates are passed off to waitstaff to deliver. The expo's role is especially important during peak hours, where smooth communication between the back and front of the house is integral to the success of the restaurant. Essentially, the expediter plays a vital role in turning the madness of a busy restaurant into a well-choreographed culinary musical.