What Exactly Does 'Expo' Mean In Restaurants?
If you've ever been to a restaurant with a group of people and wondered how all of your food arrived at the same time — even though you asked for the boneless wings and your friend ordered the tavern-style pizza – the answer isn't magic. You can thank the restaurant's expo, or expediter, for that timely food delivery system. The expediter is the crucial link between the front of the house (aka the dining room) and the back of the house (aka the kitchen) in most restaurant settings. Without them, there would be no guarantee that dishes would arrive in a timely manner.
The expediter has many responsibilities in the kitchen, and they must be someone who has the experience and determination to put up with a high-pressure environment. To sum it up, they're the air traffic controller of the restaurant's airport, the ringmaster of the restaurant's circus. The expediter orchestrates the show, which in this case is the restaurant's system and processes for getting orders to the kitchen and food out to guests. They communicate what cooks need to make, coordinate the timing of dishes, oversee the accuracy of anything the staff prepares, and maintain quality control of all items that leave the kitchen. Without an expediter's expertise, even the most skilled kitchen would fall into disarray.
Understanding the expo's role in a kitchen
Due to the demanding nature of the role, the expediter is often a chef or sous chef, though in smaller operations, the position might go to the line cook stationed closest to where tickets are printed and food is handed off to servers. A great example of an expediter in action is Gordon Ramsay in his Hell's Kitchen show. While he acts as head chef, he's also checking dishes, keeping staff on schedule, and ensuring that perfect plates leave the kitchen.
Another primary responsibility of an expediter is to call out tickets on the rail. Once the ticket for an order is printed, the expo will shout out directions to the kitchen. Then, they'll hang the ticket from the rail, which is literally a mounted strip used to keep the papers organized. This is how they can easily tell what needs to be started or finished next.
The expediter will ensure that the dish is perfectly plated, correctly modified (if necessary), properly garnished, and free of any sauce splatters or crumbs. Once satisfied, they'll pull the ticket down from the rail and place it next to the finished food in the pass, otherwise known as the open window where plates are passed off to waitstaff to deliver. The expo's role is especially important during peak hours, where smooth communication between the back and front of the house is integral to the success of the restaurant. Essentially, the expediter plays a vital role in turning the madness of a busy restaurant into a well-choreographed culinary musical.