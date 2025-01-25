When To Toss Out That Leftover Salami

The deadly listeria outbreak at a Boar's Head plant that led to a massive recall last year has led to more caution when handling deli meats. Processed meats like salami last longer than others due to the curing process which involves adding salt and preservative chemicals. In its hard, dry form, salami's outer casing is moldy (spoiler: that's normal). If purchasing freshly sliced or pre-packaged cold cuts, the salami will have more moisture, which means it should be stored carefully to avoid bacteria like Listeria from breeding on it.

Unopened dry salami is shelf stable, meaning it doesn't have to be refrigerated to stay edible. Once the casing is opened, move the leftovers to the refrigerator. Dry salami will keep for up to 3 weeks after opening. Should fuzzy black or green mold start to grow on the salami or should it become excessively dry, it's no longer safe to eat.

Packages of cold cuts typically carry an expiration date, though it's more of a guide than a hard end-date. Even unopened, this form of salami will only last two weeks when refrigerated. After the package is opened, the remaining meat will only keep for three to five more days. Rather than drying out, you can tell salami sliced for lunch meat is going bad if it becomes overly slimy in texture. Bad lunch meat will also give a strong telltale aroma reminiscent of rotten eggs, so definitely throw it out if the smell is overpowering.