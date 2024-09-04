Is The White Casing On Salami Actually Mold?

It's hard to go wrong with salami. The salty, savory, and flavor-packed hard sausage is the perfect addition to round out any charcuterie board (or shotcuterie cup). But sometimes when you pull out the salami for that perfect party spread, the casing is covered in a somewhat suspicious powdery white coating. Let's get this out of the way now: Yes, it's mold — but it's the good kind.

Usually, the fluffy white substance coating a hard salami is a specific strain of mold called Penicillium nalgiovense. This white mold is actually considered a sign of quality by many artisanal cured meat experts. It forms a protective coating, preventing the meat from getting too dry or developing toxic kinds of mold.

The official word from the USDA is that surface mold on hard salami or other shelf-stable meats is perfectly normal and these products are safe to use; however, the department recommends scrubbing the mold off the surface prior to consumption.