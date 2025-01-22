The Florida Steakhouse With One Of The Largest Wine Collections In America

Bern's Steak House's wine collection is one of the most impressive you will ever see. The restaurant has more than 500,000 bottles in its possession. These are made up of roughly 6,800 different types of wine. Unsurprisingly, some of these wines are far rarer — and more expensive — than others. For example, one of the most expensive wines that's stocked by Bern's is a Château Gruaud-Larose Bordeaux from 1845 which is priced at $49,000. Guests seeking a more affordable option are encouraged to try one of the approximately 150 wines it serves by the glass. Many of these are priced between $10 and $20. While we'd normally recommend ordering wine by the bottle when eating out, if you're at Bern's, ordering by the glass is not a bad option.

Bern's Steak House is the proud owner of many old wines. Although wines from the 18th century have previously been sold by the steakhouse, today, its collection of wine reaches back to around the 1820s. That being said, the steakhouse also stocks many modern bottles, ensuring that, at Bern's, there is a wine for everyone.