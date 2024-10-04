The Florida Restaurant Where You Can Watch Mermaids While You Dine

Sun, sand, and the sea are some of Florida's most notable attributes. Those, and the fair share of quirky stories that make their rounds, such as when a Carrabba's Italian Grill in Stuart implemented a 'no monkeys allowed' policy in 2018. Beyond the anecdotes, Florida boasts a treasure trove of unique and memorable restaurants. Home to the world's largest White Castle and now two Buc-ee's locations, Florida shines in regard to noteworthy dining experiences.

Looking for an upscale dining experience? Florida delivers. Searching for dinner and a show? Florida's got you covered. In the mood for tropical cocktails and fresh seafood? Florida's your place to be. If you're looking for all three, plus some real-life mermaids, The Wreck Bar is a must-visit.

Located at the B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, The Wreck Bar is a world-famous aquarium and restaurant that allows guests to watch an elaborate mermaid show as they dine. The building's design resembles a Spanish galleon with portholes, nautical themed décor, and floor-to-ceiling tanks filled with a variety of sea creatures, including the bar's very own mermaids. Are the performers real mermaids? That's up for debate, but the chef-curated menu and extraordinary underwater show are sure to make it worth the trip.