The Florida Restaurant Where You Can Watch Mermaids While You Dine
Sun, sand, and the sea are some of Florida's most notable attributes. Those, and the fair share of quirky stories that make their rounds, such as when a Carrabba's Italian Grill in Stuart implemented a 'no monkeys allowed' policy in 2018. Beyond the anecdotes, Florida boasts a treasure trove of unique and memorable restaurants. Home to the world's largest White Castle and now two Buc-ee's locations, Florida shines in regard to noteworthy dining experiences.
Looking for an upscale dining experience? Florida delivers. Searching for dinner and a show? Florida's got you covered. In the mood for tropical cocktails and fresh seafood? Florida's your place to be. If you're looking for all three, plus some real-life mermaids, The Wreck Bar is a must-visit.
Located at the B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, The Wreck Bar is a world-famous aquarium and restaurant that allows guests to watch an elaborate mermaid show as they dine. The building's design resembles a Spanish galleon with portholes, nautical themed décor, and floor-to-ceiling tanks filled with a variety of sea creatures, including the bar's very own mermaids. Are the performers real mermaids? That's up for debate, but the chef-curated menu and extraordinary underwater show are sure to make it worth the trip.
Cocktails, seafood, and mermaids at The Wreck Bar
At The Wreck Bar, patrons come for the breathtaking mermaids and stay for the culinary delights. There are multiple opportunities to enjoy a mermaid sighting, fit for all levels of aquatic enthusiasts. The restaurant's signature weekend brunch, Brunch Beneath The Waves: A Mermaid Encounter, is the most popular. This experience is the more family-friendly dining option, with opportunities for meet-and-greets with the mermaids and a spectacular underwater mermaid show twice during the meal. Along with bottomless mimosas, the Sunday brunch includes an assortment of gourmet delights, including fresh oysters, omelets, chicken and waffles, pancakes, and more.
When the sun goes down, and the omelets are put away, the mermaids rejoin patrons for a different kind of undersea exhibition. On Thursdays and Fridays, guests can pop into The Wreck Bar for mermaid sightings in the evening and enjoy cocktails and a selection of dinner options curated by Executive Chef Adrian Deacon, including naked crab towers, tuna tartar, jumbo crab risotto, steaks, and much more.
To truly immerse yourself in the one-of-a-kind mermaid allure, you can purchase a ticket to The Wreck Bar's 21+ event, Aquatic Elegance: Unveiling the Secrets of the Deep on Saturday nights, where you'll be treated to an evening of unforgettable food and an acrobatic experience sure to leave you mesmerized. Sailors have often said that a kiss from a mermaid can save a man from drowning, so perhaps if one offers you a Mai-tai and a platter of jumbo shrimp, it might just be wise to accept.