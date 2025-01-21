Are There Any Gluten-Free Girl Scout Cookies?
It's much easier to find gluten-free options these days than it was twenty years ago, with brands from Jersey Mike's to DiGiorno offering its customers gluten-free options. But even though fast-food chains like In-N-Out Burger serve many gluten-free items, there are still plenty of iconic name-brand foods that our gluten-free friends have to avoid. Luckily, Girl Scouts Cookies aren't one of those off-limits indulgences since it offers delicious gluten-free options that anyone can enjoy!
For the 2025 Girl Scout Cookies season, consumers can purchase two gluten-free cookies with mouthwatering flavors: Caramel Chocolate Chip and Toffee-tastic. The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie was introduced during the 2019 cookie season as a chewy, gluten-free alternative with semi-sweet chocolate chips, swirls of caramel, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Toffee-tastic joined the gang back in 2015, bringing joy with its silky, buttery crunch and sweet chunks of toffee. Not only are these cookies gluten-free, but both (along with every other cookie in the Girl Scouts retinue) are kosher and Halal certified.
A journey through gluten-free Girl Scout Cookies
Caramel Chocolate Chip and Toffee-tastic aren't the first gluten-free Girl Scout cookies to hit the market, and most likely won't be the last. At the beginning of the Girl Scout gluten-free journey, the organization introduced gluten-free Chocolate Chip Shortbread cookies for the 2013 season. The simple shortbread and chocolate chip cookies were pretty decent, but only lasted one year on the market before being pulled into the discontinued Girl Scout Cookie graveyard. Trios gluten-free cookies were introduced at the same time as Toffee-tastic in 2015, but while Toffee-tastic remained steadfast in its popularity, Trios fell short. The peanut butter, chocolate chip, and whole grain oats Trios were nixed after the 2017 season.
When Girl Scouts rolled out gluten-free Chocolate Chip Shortbread cookies, the sweet morsels were only available at select locations across the country, a way to test the waters with the new flavor. Today, you can find the Caramel Chocolate Chip and Toffee-tastic cookies nationwide. But don't be surprised when you notice that a box will set you back $6 instead of $5 because, yes, Girl Scout Cookie prices are getting higher. Still, for those seeking gluten-free cookie options and a chance to buy into the Girl Scout hype, the higher price point is a small trade-off.