Are There Any Gluten-Free Girl Scout Cookies?

It's much easier to find gluten-free options these days than it was twenty years ago, with brands from Jersey Mike's to DiGiorno offering its customers gluten-free options. But even though fast-food chains like In-N-Out Burger serve many gluten-free items, there are still plenty of iconic name-brand foods that our gluten-free friends have to avoid. Luckily, Girl Scouts Cookies aren't one of those off-limits indulgences since it offers delicious gluten-free options that anyone can enjoy!

For the 2025 Girl Scout Cookies season, consumers can purchase two gluten-free cookies with mouthwatering flavors: Caramel Chocolate Chip and Toffee-tastic. The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie was introduced during the 2019 cookie season as a chewy, gluten-free alternative with semi-sweet chocolate chips, swirls of caramel, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Toffee-tastic joined the gang back in 2015, bringing joy with its silky, buttery crunch and sweet chunks of toffee. Not only are these cookies gluten-free, but both (along with every other cookie in the Girl Scouts retinue) are kosher and Halal certified.