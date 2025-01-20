What Makes Snoop Dogg's Mac And Cheese Its Own Creation

Snoop Dogg is a true legend — he's done it all. From becoming a mainstay in the hip-hop industry in the 1990s to branching out into acting to reinventing himself as a co-host on a Martha Stewart cooking show, there seems to be nothing Snoop can't do. His laid-back persona and comedic antics make him well-loved as a TV personality and pair perfectly with Martha's no-nonsense style. The rapper even released a cookbook in 2018 featuring some of his favorite recipes.

One of these recipes is Snoop's famous mac and cheese preparation, which actually comes from his wife, Shante Monique Broadus, who the rapper married in 1997. Other Snoop Dogg favorites include his fried bologna sandwich, soft flour tacos, and orange chicken. Seriously, you're kind of missing out if you haven't snagged one of the cookbooks yet. But, if we had you at mac and cheese and just you want to get started with this recipe, here are the secret ingredients: add some nutmeg and Worcestershire sauce to your mac.