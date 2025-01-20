Although it's been used in the kitchen for generations, you might be surprised to hear that wild rice isn't actually rice at all — it's a seed. This North American, semi-aquatic grass grows in bays, rivers, and lakes in the Great Lakes Region, which is how it came to be a popular choice for Minnesotan glorified rice recipes. But wild rice, for all its delicious flavors and nutritious benefits, is notoriously challenging to cook correctly. This dark-colored, nutty-flavored ancient grain can take upwards of 45 minutes to cook on the stovetop, making it quite a commitment. To shorten that cooking time and produce even softer wild rice, try "browning" it with some baking soda.

This simple pantry ingredient can transform your batch of wild rice from a time-consuming chore into a perfectly cooked, tender, and flavorful dish. Adding a dash of baking soda to the cooking water as you're preparing a batch of wild rice can lower the temperature needed for the grains to turn soft and delicate, speeding up the cooking process and producing a finished product you can be proud of. It has a naturally rich, earthy flavor, often tasting chewier than other types of rice. Adding baking soda to the cooking water enhances the richness of the stock, infusing it with more of the flavors from the wild rice for a more robust soup (if that's what you're going for) while also giving it an even nuttier, more satisfying taste.