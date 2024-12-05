Some glorified rice recipes call for a blend of white and wild rice, further compounding the cultural mix. Wild rice, a cereal grain native to the Great Lakes region, is a traditional staple food of the Ojibwe and Menominee peoples. Today, it features prominently in Minnesotan cuisine, and is even the official state grain of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Wild rice is known for its chewy, nutty flavor, and adds a lovely textural contrast in glorified rice.

In keeping with the Scandinavian-inspired Midwest Jell-O culture, many glorified rice recipes also call for the addition of Jell-O. This addition gives the dish a boost of gelatinous jiggle as well as another punch of fruit flavor.

As for why it's called glorified rice, the exact etymology is unclear, but it's easy to imagine how the name came to be. It's rice, but glorified with all kinds of sugary deliciousness — and some might even say it tastes heavenly.

Taste-wise, glorified rice is quite divisive. Like many dessert salads, some people love it and some people hate it, with very little in between. However, for those who grew up eating glorified rice, the sweetly nostalgic taste of this culture-blending grain dish is just that — glorious.