How Frog Eye Salad Got Its Less Than Appetizing Name
Let's get this out of the way: frog eye salad does not contain amphibian eyes. It also doesn't involve anything green or vegetable-like. Rather, it's one of those wonderfully sweet salads boldly straddling the line between side dish and dessert. This category includes seemingly endless magical-sounding concoctions – Watergate salad, ambrosia salad, seafoam salad, and cranberry fluff salad, to name a few.
Like most dessert salads, frog eye salad is a fluffy, creamy blend of mostly shelf-stable ingredients such as marshmallows, pudding or Jell-O mix, and canned fruit. What makes frog eye salad unique is its most crucial component, acini de pepe pasta. In fact, some speculate that frog eye salad derives its less than appealing moniker from the small, circular pasta shape.
It's a logical theory – acini de pepe translates to "seeds of the pepper," but when cooked, it does appear about the size and shape of frog eyes. However, the etymology of frog eye salad is unconfirmed, so this is mere speculation.
What are the origins of frog eye salad?
If you've never heard of frog eye salad, don't worry — you're not alone. The dish is a regional favorite in the Rocky Mountain states, but is little known elsewhere. Google Trends data indicates that the sweet salad is most popular in Utah, followed by Wyoming, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Montana.
The exact origins of frog eye salad are unclear, but most theories suggest that it originated in the Mormon community. The dish remains most popular among members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and it's been called a Mormon staple by the Mormon Times.
Though frog eye salad is a dessert in all but name, it's usually treated as a side dish and is a perennial potluck favorite. It's also popular at holidays — in a 2022 analysis of America's weirdest Thanksgiving favorites, frog eye salad was the most uniquely Googled Thanksgiving dish in Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wyoming.
What is in frog eye salad?
In addition to acini de pepe pasta, frog eye salad almost always contains canned pineapple and mandarin oranges, whipped topping, marshmallows, and shredded coconut. Like all regional favorite foods, frog eye salad has many iterations and variations. Most recipes call for a custard made with eggs, sugar, and pineapple juice, but some use instant vanilla pudding as a base. Several versions include maraschino cherries for a lovely pink hue, while others add fresh bananas, strawberries, or even cream cheese.
No matter how you make it, frog eye salad is just plain fun. It's got everything kids love: pasta, marshmallows, bright colors, and lots of sugar. Better yet, it tastes like dessert but can be eaten as a side dish. Frog eye salad's challenging name may repel some children (and adults), but for those brave enough to give it a try, the reward is very sweet.