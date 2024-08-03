How Frog Eye Salad Got Its Less Than Appetizing Name

Let's get this out of the way: frog eye salad does not contain amphibian eyes. It also doesn't involve anything green or vegetable-like. Rather, it's one of those wonderfully sweet salads boldly straddling the line between side dish and dessert. This category includes seemingly endless magical-sounding concoctions – Watergate salad, ambrosia salad, seafoam salad, and cranberry fluff salad, to name a few.

Like most dessert salads, frog eye salad is a fluffy, creamy blend of mostly shelf-stable ingredients such as marshmallows, pudding or Jell-O mix, and canned fruit. What makes frog eye salad unique is its most crucial component, acini de pepe pasta. In fact, some speculate that frog eye salad derives its less than appealing moniker from the small, circular pasta shape.

It's a logical theory – acini de pepe translates to "seeds of the pepper," but when cooked, it does appear about the size and shape of frog eyes. However, the etymology of frog eye salad is unconfirmed, so this is mere speculation.