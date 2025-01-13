The Shady Reason Costco Canada Is Facing A Proposed Class-Action Lawsuit

In a proposed lawsuit, Costco Canada may have been caught red-handed — and with sticky fingers. A Québec law firm filed a class action lawsuit against the supermarket warehouse chain. The proposed suit alleges Costco unfairly charged online shoppers and offered misleading information about its shipping and handling protocol.

The suit's attorney claims that Costco Canada's prices for online items is more than the prices for the same items purchased in-store (there are already plenty of Costco items not worth the price). Canada's Competition Act prohibits this price discrepancy, which is referred to as "double ticketing." According to the law, double ticketing is when a retailer displays two different prices for one item and charges the higher cost. The law states that in double ticketing cases, retailers must sell the product to consumers at the lower price point. According to the suit, Costco revealed its double ticketing actions on its website, which stated: "Please note that Costco.ca does not match prices displayed in a Costco warehouse or vice versa."

In addition to double ticketing, the proposed lawsuit also faults Costco for misleading customers regarding its shipping and handling practices. Costco's website allegedly indicated shipping and handling fees were included in the price, but the hiked price itself could be considered payment for shipping and handling despite the checkout showing $0 for shipping and handling. If you were to buy multiple products this way, you could end up being overcharged for the delivery.