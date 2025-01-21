Here's How To Decode The Numbers On Your Egg Carton

Eggs are one of the most versatile baking and cooking ingredients, the superstar of the farm stand and the cornerstone of the culinary world (some would say). It's not unusual to see a carton or two in almost every household, ready for use in fudgy chocolate brownies or a zesty egg salad. We're so attuned to the need for eggs, some refrigerators even come with a pre-installed egg cubby in the door (although this isn't the correct place to properly store eggs). We all know how to read the expiration date on the outside of the packaging, but those other numbers are important too and can tell you a lot about the eggs you're taking home.

Somewhere beside or below the expiration date, you'll see a three-digit code that spans anywhere from 001 to 365. This number correlates to the egg carton's pack-date on the Julian calendar, meaning 001 is equivalent to January 1 and 365 is equivalent to December 31. Unless it happens to be a leap year, in which case the numbers will be slightly different. If you're unable to do the math quickly (honestly, who's going to know off the top of their head that 258 means September 15), you can look up a Julian date chart for easier access.