When Exactly Were Egg Cartons Invented?

Eggs are delicate but protected from cracking by the unique structure of the modern egg carton. Long before you could find fast food egg sandwiches everywhere, eggs were shipped in large wooden bins that caused damage when the eggs would travel on unpaved roads. Efforts to improve egg storage increased once railway systems simplified transporting eggs across American state lines for commerce. Hundreds of patents for egg cartons appeared in the late 19th century and early 20th century, all claiming to be the version that would cause the least product breakage.

The key challenge in building a better carton was how to protect each egg individually. Strides toward improvement were made in 1867, when John and George Stevens patented a transport case with trays providing separation of the eggs. Other manufacturers built on this advancement, modifying approaches as the boom in paper mills in America granted wider access to improved materials.

Now that the egg carton was more secure, innovators looked to load the eggs into cartons more efficiently. Morris Koppelman, a Russian immigrant to the U.S., patented the first system for packing fragile items like eggs in 1921. From there, in 1926, Francis H. Sherman combined carton and packing system to create the first known automation of placing eggs into the type of carton still found on market shelves. Sherman's invention closely resembles modern egg carton technology. The egg carton enables safe shipping nationwide, to the point where we can now track the cost of a carton of eggs anywhere in America.