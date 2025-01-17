How To Give Your Espresso Martini A Luxurious Tiramisu Twist
If you haven't been living under a rock, you'll know espresso martinis are an extremely versatile cocktail. Originating in a London bar in the 1980s, the drink's popularity has grown exponentially over the past few years. Due to social media trends and more and more establishments putting it on the menu, the caffeinated cocktail seems here to stay. With just four ingredients (vodka, espresso, coffee liquor, and simple syrup), espresso martinis are delicious just the way they are. (You can even cheat and use instant coffee to make them at home.) Still, who doesn't like mixing things up occasionally? In fact, giving your espresso a tiramisu twist might be precisely what you need.
If you've had tiramisu in its original dessert form, you know it oozes with decadence. From the creamy and slightly sweet flavor of the mascarpone cheese to the somewhat bitter taste of the cocoa powder and espresso, it's a coffee lover's dream. It's hardly surprising then, that the ingredients for a tiramisu espresso martini combine similar flavors. All you'll need is espresso, vanilla vodka, a splash of amaretto, Kahlua, and half and half to provide the creamy tiramisu taste. Combine your ingredients and, once the mixture is in the glass, top it off with a dusting of cocoa powder. This drink will still give you the espresso flavor you love, but better.
New ways to make an espresso martini
While a tiramisu espresso martini should definitely be in your drinks queue, there are many other tips and tricks to elevate your martini game. To start, you might want to check your freezer or head to the ice cream aisle at your local grocery store. Adding ice cream to your espresso martini is a great way to riff on another Italian dessert known as "affogato," which combines vanilla gelato with hot coffee. While your espresso martini won't be hot, the creamy addition of the ice cream will be mouthwateringly smooth.
Another creamy martini twist is based on a famous campfire treat: s'mores. Toasted marshmallows and graham crackers are perfect shoo-ins for an espresso martini because the sweetness balances out the bitter flavors that are already present. For this recipe, you'll want to use a flavored vodka like vanilla or marshmallow and set aside your typical coffee liqueur for Bailey's Irish Cream (they even sell a s'mores flavor). Dress with chocolate syrup and rim the glass with crushed graham crackers for a playful finishing touch.