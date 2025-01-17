How To Give Your Espresso Martini A Luxurious Tiramisu Twist

If you haven't been living under a rock, you'll know espresso martinis are an extremely versatile cocktail. Originating in a London bar in the 1980s, the drink's popularity has grown exponentially over the past few years. Due to social media trends and more and more establishments putting it on the menu, the caffeinated cocktail seems here to stay. With just four ingredients (vodka, espresso, coffee liquor, and simple syrup), espresso martinis are delicious just the way they are. (You can even cheat and use instant coffee to make them at home.) Still, who doesn't like mixing things up occasionally? In fact, giving your espresso a tiramisu twist might be precisely what you need.

If you've had tiramisu in its original dessert form, you know it oozes with decadence. From the creamy and slightly sweet flavor of the mascarpone cheese to the somewhat bitter taste of the cocoa powder and espresso, it's a coffee lover's dream. It's hardly surprising then, that the ingredients for a tiramisu espresso martini combine similar flavors. All you'll need is espresso, vanilla vodka, a splash of amaretto, Kahlua, and half and half to provide the creamy tiramisu taste. Combine your ingredients and, once the mixture is in the glass, top it off with a dusting of cocoa powder. This drink will still give you the espresso flavor you love, but better.