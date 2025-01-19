Edge-Grain Vs End-Grain Cutting Boards: Which One Should You Buy?

The age-old debate between edge-grain and end-grain cutting boards continues, giving rise to many questions: Which is better for your knives? Which is better for your wallet? I've given ear to the staunchest supporters of both, and while I'm not sure we're any closer to settling the debate, I don't mind setting the cutting board aside to take a stab at it.

Chopping, dicing, and cutting go hand-in-hand with cooking, and choosing the right cutting board can make a big difference to your cooking experience. This is especially true if you have an attachment to your knives and want nothing but the best for them, including procuring a surface that's particularly kind to your sharp utensils.

What it boils down to is that each type has its own advantages, from durability to ease of maintenance, and understanding these differences can help you pick the one that best suits your needs and budget. Edge-grain cutting boards are usually affordable and easy to maintain, making them very popular for home cooks who don't have the budget to buy super fancy boards but still want a quality cutting companion. Although better for your knives, end-grain cutting boards tend to be heavier and pricier, so I'd say those are worth the investment if you deem yourself a professional. That being said, let's take a closer look at what sets edge-grain and end-grain cutting boards apart.