Upgrade Your Boxed Brownie Mix With Some Help From An Unexpected Tool

The humble waffle iron is one of the most underrated kitchen tools. You can use a waffle iron to reheat pizza, press sandwiches, repurpose leftover mashed potatoes, and even make quick and easy brownies. Yes, brownies.

A post on Reddit shares how using brownie batter in a waffle maker makes delectable, waffle-shaped brownies that can then be topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. The original poster says this hack creates the perfect texture. "The waffle iron made the brownie crunchy on the outside, but it maintained a chewy interior," they shared, adding that when paired with a healthy dollop of vanilla ice cream, "the chewy-crunchy texture with the cold, creamy ice cream complemented the waffle very well."

There's nothing quite like biting into a freshly baked brownie that's still warm from the oven. When the craving hits, you want to satisfy it as quickly as possible. What makes this hack great is it substantially reduces baking time. Instead of waiting 20 minutes to an hour for your brownies to finish baking in the oven, you can make a brownie in your waffle iron in as little as two to three minutes.