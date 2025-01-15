Oil Splatters Are A Pain, But A Little Bit Of Salt Can Prevent Them

Cooks who specialize in whipping things up on the stovetop are likely well-acquainted with oil popping out of the skillet and burning their skin or staining their clothes. To many, that annoying oil splatter is chalked up to being the nature of the beast. To others, it's reason enough to avoid cooking on the stove altogether, instead allowing the air fryer to do all the dirty work. However, while it's true that cooking the best bacon or chicken on the stovetop can make it difficult to avoid oil spray, it isn't necessarily the case across the board. In fact, for some stovetop recipes, there's a simple and effective way to prevent that frustrating splatter altogether.

When cooking up veggies or meats that only require a small amount of oil, all you need to do is add some salt to the pan ahead of cooking to greatly reduce the amount of splatter that the oil creates. This easy fix doesn't work for every dish you cook, but it is likely to save you a fair share of stains and burns the next time you're putting in work in the kitchen.