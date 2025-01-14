Stop Choosing Sides And Ask Wendy's For The Frosty You Really Want

Fast food innovations continue to shock, amaze, and generally impress me seemingly every single week. Considering that the very concept of fast food has always revolved around uniform menus that can be replicated quickly, it is downright impressive that consumers have found so many ways to create variation in our favorite items.

That ingenuity is now changing how you order your Frosty from Wendy's. For so long, we have been confined to ordering simply a chocolate, vanilla, or specialty flavor from the fast food chain, limiting our potential enjoyment of Wendy's iconic Frosty. However, those restraints never really existed, as you can order a half-and-half Frosty of any flavor Wendy's offers.

Astute fans of Wendy's will know this won't have a major effect if you go for a half-and-half Vanilla and Chocolate Frosty, as the chocolate variety of the dessert already includes vanilla flavoring. However, it could revolutionize your Frosty if you instead take aim at one of the specialty flavors — like salted caramel or Wendy's holiday Peppermint Frosty –- and blend them with classic chocolate to get a delightful new treat.