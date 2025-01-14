Stop Choosing Sides And Ask Wendy's For The Frosty You Really Want
Fast food innovations continue to shock, amaze, and generally impress me seemingly every single week. Considering that the very concept of fast food has always revolved around uniform menus that can be replicated quickly, it is downright impressive that consumers have found so many ways to create variation in our favorite items.
That ingenuity is now changing how you order your Frosty from Wendy's. For so long, we have been confined to ordering simply a chocolate, vanilla, or specialty flavor from the fast food chain, limiting our potential enjoyment of Wendy's iconic Frosty. However, those restraints never really existed, as you can order a half-and-half Frosty of any flavor Wendy's offers.
Astute fans of Wendy's will know this won't have a major effect if you go for a half-and-half Vanilla and Chocolate Frosty, as the chocolate variety of the dessert already includes vanilla flavoring. However, it could revolutionize your Frosty if you instead take aim at one of the specialty flavors — like salted caramel or Wendy's holiday Peppermint Frosty –- and blend them with classic chocolate to get a delightful new treat.
How to get a half-and-half Frosty from Wendy's
Shockingly, while hacks like this are usually discovered by a TikTok user or Youtuber, getting half-and-half Frostys is an idea that is actually approved by Wendy's culinary team. The restaurant won't even charge you extra! Mixing flavors is a way to personalize the Frosty experience to suit your preferences — all you have to do is ask. John Li, the Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Wendy's, expressed his adoration for this method in a statement. "At the end of the day, it's all about our fans' cravings and delivering on the flavors that they just can't get enough of. If you're someone who can't decide between the flavors, you don't have to," Li confirmed (via AllRecipes).
Discontinued Frosty flavors include pumpkin spice, strawberry, orange Dreamsicle, triple berry, and more, and who knows what Wendy's will release or bring back in the future? But no matter what, you'll always have the option to mix it up.