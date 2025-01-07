The Japanese Stew Inspired By British Cuisine

When you think of Japanese cuisine, a few different dishes come to mind. There's sushi – that quintessential meal consisting of raw fish and vinegared rice in various permutations. Then there are desserts like Japanese cheesecake, snacks like pocky, and noodle soups like ramen. Beef stew, on the other hand, may not be the first dish (or even the tenth) that springs to mind. And yet, it is one of the most beloved comfort foods in Japan.

Nikujaga consists of thin slices of beef (or pork in Eastern Japan), as well as potatoes, onions, and vegetables. Some include carrots, others include noodles. The ingredients are stewed in soy sauce, mirin, and dashi until the liquid is significantly reduced. The stew is then served over rice. Although beef stew existed in Japan before nikujaga, the most commonly cited story for its origin involves Tōgō Heihachirō, a high-ranking admiral whose naval fleet won a decisive victory during the Russo-Japanese War.

Tōgō had studied in Britain for seven years in the 1870s and, according to legend, acquired a taste for beef stew while he was there. Allegedly, during the 1890s, he tasked the chefs at the Maizuru Navel Station to make a version of British beef stew, and the result was nikujaga. While it is a plausible story, that doesn't mean it's necessarily true — and there's some controversy over this humble dish's beginnings.