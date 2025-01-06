Will Your Wine Bottle Explode If You Forget It In The Freezer?

When you're having guests over and you realize that one of the bottles of wine that you planned on serving is not chilled, you might stash it in the freezer temporarily. Except that the next day, while searching for meat to defrost for dinner, you find it in there — frozen solid and forgotten. It's still intact, which is good — but how close of a call was it? Did it nearly explode, or was it perfectly safe the whole time?

If you forgot an unopened bottle of still wine overnight in the freezer, it's very unlikely that it will explode. However, leaks might happen. Wine does contain water, and water expands when it freezes, so there is a chance that the cork will be forced out, or the seal of a screw-on lid will split. This also breaks the formerly airtight seal of the bottle, so oxidation may begin, changing the flavor and even the texture — it will likely be a lot less vibrant than newly opened wine.

While still reds, whites, and rosés are safe from exploding, the bubbly stuff — like Champagne, Prosecco, and Cava, — is most definitely not. Do not forget to pull your sparkling wine out of the freezer after about 15 minutes, or the pressure can build up inside to the point where it very well might explode.