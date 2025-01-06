The Fruity Addition That'll Add New Flavor To BBQ Sauce

If you aren't a seasoned grill master with all the expert tips and tricks up your sleeves, then you may not know that people have been adding jams and jellies to barbecue sauce for ages. These sweet spreads make a great addition to homemade and store-bought BBQ sauces alike, but why is it such a good meat pairing, and what jams or jellies should you even be reaching for if you want to give this tip a try? Plenty of fruit jams go well with different cuts and kinds of meat, but today we'll take a look at apricot jellies and jams and how they can bring a delectable flavor out of your barbecued meats.

So, why apricot specifically? Fruit jams and jellies deliver a welcome touch of bright and fruity sweetness to your BBQ sauce. You can get a similar effect by adding white or brown sugar, but they don't have the same depth and complexity. BBQ sauce on its own is usually salty, smokey and savory. Sometimes it has that one-note sweetness from sugar, and it often has a sharp tang that fruit flavors complement well. The apricot's milder and slightly tart sweetness is also perfect if you want to avoid an overly-saccharine sauce, so it gets a leg up on blackberry or fig preserves, which are also popular. Apricot jams also provide some great texture, thickening up your sauces and potentially leaving behind pops of whole fruit pieces.