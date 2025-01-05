The Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Snack We Think Is Better Left On The Shelves

Trader Joe's is a supermarket with friendly employees, affordable prices, and unique products. The grocery chain is loved by many, so It's not surprising that the founder of Trader Joes has opened nearly 600 stores around the U.S. One of Trader Joe's more creative products is its Everything But The Bagel seasoning with its line of similarly flavored snacks. From chips and nuts to an Everything But The Bagel Yogurt Dip, some were a hit, while others fell short. Next time you're at TJ's, there's one snack you might want to leave out of your basket: the Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers.

The Takeout team tried some of Trader Joe's best and worst snacks and these sandwich crackers were verifiably bad. The mini crackers are filled with cream cheese which was overly sweet and left much to be desired. The snack not only failed to give us an everything bagel taste (which is sort of the point), but was described as tasting like an "overly-processed gas station snack." Unfortunately, this is exactly what the ingredient list shows.