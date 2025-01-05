The Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Snack We Think Is Better Left On The Shelves
Trader Joe's is a supermarket with friendly employees, affordable prices, and unique products. The grocery chain is loved by many, so It's not surprising that the founder of Trader Joes has opened nearly 600 stores around the U.S. One of Trader Joe's more creative products is its Everything But The Bagel seasoning with its line of similarly flavored snacks. From chips and nuts to an Everything But The Bagel Yogurt Dip, some were a hit, while others fell short. Next time you're at TJ's, there's one snack you might want to leave out of your basket: the Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers.
The Takeout team tried some of Trader Joe's best and worst snacks and these sandwich crackers were verifiably bad. The mini crackers are filled with cream cheese which was overly sweet and left much to be desired. The snack not only failed to give us an everything bagel taste (which is sort of the point), but was described as tasting like an "overly-processed gas station snack." Unfortunately, this is exactly what the ingredient list shows.
TJ's sandwich crackers seriously lack in nutrition
Aside from flavor, the nutritional profile of these crackers might also make you want to leave these on the shelves. While everyone has different dietary needs, there are a few ingredients that people with certain health concerns are better off avoiding. These crackers have excess saturated fat, with one serving containing 20% of our Daily Value (DV). This can be problematic, especially for people with high cholesterol or heart health issues who are advised to minimize saturated fat intake. The sugar content of 4 grams per serving is a fairly moderate amount, but considering these are marketed as a savory snack, individuals with diabetes or people on a low sugar diet might want to steer clear.
These crackers lack in fiber, with less than 1 gram per serving, which also isn't helpful for blood sugar control as it can cause glucose spikes. Of course, eating these in moderation is perfectly fine, but these crackers certainly don't have any nutritional benefits to write home about. TJ's seems to have missed on several fronts when it comes to the almost everything bagels, but luckily there are plenty of other Everything But The Bagel products which make up for it.