Here's How Long You Should Chill Champagne In The Freezer

Did you forget to chill that bottle of champagne before the celebration? Fortunately, it doesn't take long to chill champagne in the freezer, but there are a few other ways to chill a whole bottle, as well. The simplest solution is to pop the bottle into the freezer for at least 15 minutes. First, wet some paper towels with cool water and wrap them around the bottle. Cover every inch of the bottle, using two to four sheets of paper towel if needed. Lay the bottle on its side or set it horizontally. Just make sure that the bottle stays covered in the paper towel. The wet paper towels will freeze and bring the liquid's temperature down to the ideal temperature for champagne.

After 15 to 20 minutes, unwrap the bottle. There should be a few signs of frost on the glass. If you think it's not cold enough yet, set the bottle in the freezer for another 5 to 10 minutes. Unwrap the bottle, pop the cork (the correct way), and enjoy. If freezer space is a problem, there are other ways to chill a whole bottle in minutes. An easy method is an ice water bath. Submerging the bottle in a bucket of ice water will help bring the liquid inside to a properly chilled temperature in about 15 minutes. Find a bucket or deep container like the kitchen sink or a large stock pot. Fill the container with equal parts water and ice and let the bottle sit for 15 minutes.