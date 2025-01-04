How To Choose The Best Food Coloring For Your Bakes

Food coloring is a pantry staple for avid bakers and can be used in a variety of ways from colorful batters and cake frosting to pastry fillings. (If you've ever wondered how flavors like blue raspberry came about, it's all thanks to food dyes.) However, not all food dye is the same. According to Jerrelle Guy, author, artist, recipe developer, and creator of Chocolate for Basil, the moisture content in food dye affects how the color shows up in your finished product.

"Liquid food coloring [...] can be dull unless you use a lot, which can be a problem if you're watching the moisture content of what you're baking," Guy says. "Gel food coloring, on the other hand, is concentrated, so it gives you nice, vibrant colors without adding much liquid. Powdered food coloring is best for recipes where no extra moisture can be added, like macarons or dry batters."

Liquid food coloring is the dye that most novice bakers have in the pantry. It is the least intense color-wise because it is partially diluted and its watery consistency makes it easy to adjust the amounts you're adding. Gel and paste colorings, meanwhile, have a thick consistency and a corn syrup or glycerin base. They offer a more intense color than liquid dyes and must be added in small, controlled quantities. You can also buy powdered food coloring – a dry food-grade dye that doesn't have any additives. It can be used as is or made into a paste.