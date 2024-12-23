One Ingredient Will Take Your Frosting To The Next Level

In a world where people can't seem to agree on the proper amount of frosting for baked goods (I'm a "pile it high" kinda guy, myself), we all converge at one point: however much or little frosting you use, it should be tasty. Not even necessarily high quality. Just tasty. To you, that could look like a delicious lump-free homemade buttercream, or it could be a spoonful of your favorite frosting straight from the can you bought it in. The point is, you don't need to break the bank on high end ingredients to take your frosting to the next level. In fact, you only need one ingredient that's fairly accessible. Butter.

I'm not suggesting you just add room temperature butter into your frosting; that would just turn your canned frosting into buttercream which is delicious but not what we're going for here. I'm talking about brown butter, the liquid gold that instantly elevates anyone's kitchen creations. Bakers use it to bring out the rich flavors in chocolate chip cookies, to add some caramel-y notes to aromatic cinnamon rolls and much more. You can use it as an ingredient in your favorite frosting recipe to add a rich, toasted nutty quality to it. I personally think it shines brightest when paired with flavors like chocolate, vanilla or espresso, but the sky's the limit, and you can test different combinations out to your heart's content.