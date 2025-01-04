The Tasty Hack You Need For The Roundest Fried Eggs

Is there anything so fine in this world as a weekend breakfast sandwich? Though there are merits to going out and grabbing one from McDonald's if you already have the ingredients, you can save yourself some gas and just make them at home — plus, you don't have to worry about getting in before McDonald's switches from breakfast to lunch. You can even source copycat breakfast sausages and McDonald's-style cheese from Walmart and use whatever bread you have on hand. But, if you struggle to make those perfectly round eggs, you're not alone. Luckily, there's a hack for that, and it's got layers to it.

Grab an onion from your veggie basket and start making half-inch slices so that you get neat onion rings. Select the ring that is the best fit for your breakfast bread of choice, push out any of the smaller rings inside it, and place it on your warmed-up, oiled pan. Crack an egg into the middle of the onion ring it (it's up to you if you want to break the yolk), then let it cook sunny-side up, or flip over the onion and the egg and continue cooking on the other side. Enjoy the taste of onions? Include the ring in your sandwich or have it on the side.