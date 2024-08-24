The Copycat McDonald's Breakfast Sausages You Can Find In The Frozen Aisle

With fast food prices rivaling actual eat-in and fast-casual restaurants, it's no wonder people have returned to their own kitchens to create dupes for much less per item than they can get at the drive-thru. One case in point? McDonald's breakfast sausage patties, whose copycat version can be found in the Walmart frozen section.

That would be the Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, which many customers say have a flavor that's practically indistinguishable from the McDonald's sausage patty. The patties also feature a similar (but not identical) ingredient make-up, as well as similar nutritional information (much like McDonald's hash browns versus Aldi's hash browns). If you were worried about the Great Value brand reheating differently from the McDonald's because they're frozen, you're in luck — they're frozen when they arrive at McDonald's stores, too.

While you can microwave the Great Value sausages and they'll heat up just fine, it has been noted that cooking them up in the frying pan provides better taste and texture; you can actually form a delicious crust on them in the skillet. Because they do tend to be a bit greasy, you can rest them on a bed of paper towels after cooking and use a paper towel to blot away some of the grease.

