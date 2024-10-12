Head To Walmart For The Closest McDonald's Cheese Copycat

Making your own McDonald's dupes at home has become preferable for some, as the rising cost of fast food has priced out some lower-income families, and even those who do have more disposable income are opting to eat at home more often. For the same amount you would spend on a single meal or even sandwich at the Golden Arches, you can make double the amount of food by buying the ingredients and assembling them at home. You can find copycat McDonald's breakfast sausages in Walmart, but how can you get as close as possible to McDonald's' bright orange cheese, which populates their many sandwiches (including the under-appreciated Quarter Pounder with Cheese)?

While you're at Walmart picking up a bag of those sausages, make your way to the dairy department, skip by the individually wrapped slices, and pick up a block of Great Value Deluxe Slices, Pasteurized Process American Cheese. This cheese has a similar ingredient make-up to McDonald's, with variations in the emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin in the Great Value cheese, versus soy lecithin, in the McDonald's cheese). To really get the McDonald's-at-home experience, you should also let your cheese sit on the counter for about an hour (but never more than two). Letting the cheese come up to temperature is called tempering it, and it helps improve both the taste and texture.