The Discontinued Cheetos Puffs Flavor We Seriously Want Back

Honey BBQ Cheetos Puffs came out in 2011 and, according to consumers, the last bags of them were seen in 2012. Frito-Lay has confirmed that it is no longer in the U.S. market, and it doesn't appear to be coming back any time soon. These tasty delights combined the distinct texture of Cheetos Puffs with the sweet and smoky punch of honey barbecue seasoning.

But, like many of our favorite snacks, Honey BBQ Cheetos Puffs quietly disappeared from shelves, leaving folks longing for its return. The absence of this discontinued snack has caused conversations across forums and social media, with fans eager to see it make a comeback. It was an ideal blend of crunch, sweetness, and spice, and it converted more than a few crunchy Cheetos enthusiasts to the puff's side.

This flavor's disappearance speaks to the "here today, gone tomorrow" nature of limited-edition snacks and the competitive world of novelty flavors. Honey BBQ Cheetos Puffs stood out due to its ability to deliver the intense, layered flavor profile that Cheetos fans crave, with an additional depth brought by honey's natural sweetness. They also made sure to leave the signature cheese flavor in the mix, which made their version of honey BBQ unique.